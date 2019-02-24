Hield finished with 34 points (12-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 victory over the Thunder.

Hield dropped a team-high 34 points Saturday, helping the Kings to their 31st victory of the season. The win keeps the Kings within 1.5 games of the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the race for the playoffs. Hield has had a breakout season and with Sacramento endeavoring to win as many games as possible, he should continue to put up big numbers on a nightly basis.