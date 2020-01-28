Hield amassed 42 points (14-24 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 133-129 victory over the Timberwolves.

Hield was the catalyst in a miraculous comeback, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Kings stormed home in Minnesota. Despite moving to the bench, Hield had continued to score the basketball efficiently and is the 34th ranked player over the past two weeks. It is unclear whether the move is going to be permanent but whatever the case, Hield should remain a solid top-50 player moving forward.