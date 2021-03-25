Hield scored 14 points (5-18 FG, 3-14 3Pt) with three rebounds and three assists in a 110-108 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Hield wasn't very efficient from three but was able to extend his streak of double-figure scoring games to 12. The guard makes his impact in fantasy leagues as a true volume scorer, though he is also pitched in a handful of rebounds and assists recently. Over his last 12 games, Hield has averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from three.