Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores season-high 27 points
Hield scored 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-9 3PT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 97-95 loss to the Clippers.
Hield drained a season-high seven three-pointers en route to his season-high 27 points on Saturday. The guard has proven to be a valuable source of offense since being moved to the bench, averaging 15.4 points in ten games as a reserve. With Sacramento ranking last in points per game (94.3), Hield's bench scoring has loomed large for this struggling offense.
