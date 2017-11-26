Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores season-high 27 points

Hield scored 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-9 3PT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 97-95 loss to the Clippers.

Hield drained a season-high seven three-pointers en route to his season-high 27 points on Saturday. The guard has proven to be a valuable source of offense since being moved to the bench, averaging 15.4 points in ten games as a reserve. With Sacramento ranking last in points per game (94.3), Hield's bench scoring has loomed large for this struggling offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop