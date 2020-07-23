Hield recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five rebounds, a steal and an assist across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 scrimmage loss to the Heat.

Hield is the type of player that's destined to excel in the restart. If you buy into the COVID-19 intangibles, players who can create their own shot in space should see a slight uptick in production, and Hield's role as the off-guard is a perfect example. The absence of De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes also contributed to his boosted stat line, but he's still expected to log his usual 30-plus minutes per game once the season restarts.