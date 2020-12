Hield scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 41 minutes of Wednesday's 124-122 win over Denver.

Hield netted a team-high 22 points en route to helping the Kings upset Denver in their season opener. The guard is coming off a season where he played in a reduced role after the All-Star break, but his 41 minutes bode well for increased playing time in the new campaign.