Hield recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 loss to the Rockets.

Hield has been a pleasant surprise for the Kings this season, and he led the team in scoring once again on Saturday. He's put up double-digit points in all but one game this season, and he's on pace for career-highs in every major category.