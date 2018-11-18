Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores team-high 23 points in loss
Hield recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 loss to the Rockets.
Hield has been a pleasant surprise for the Kings this season, and he led the team in scoring once again on Saturday. He's put up double-digit points in all but one game this season, and he's on pace for career-highs in every major category.
