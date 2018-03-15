Hield scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 123-119 overtime win over the Heat.

It's his second performance with 20 or more points in the last five games, although Hield also has clunkers of zero and three points during that stretch. He's capable of big fantasy nights, but until the second-year wing adds a little more consistency to his profile, his value will be restricted to tournament DFS play.