Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores team-high 24 in Wednesday's OT win
Hield scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 123-119 overtime win over the Heat.
It's his second performance with 20 or more points in the last five games, although Hield also has clunkers of zero and three points during that stretch. He's capable of big fantasy nights, but until the second-year wing adds a little more consistency to his profile, his value will be restricted to tournament DFS play.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scoreless over 30 minutes Friday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Paces bench in Sunday's win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Continues producing on second unit Monday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads World squad to win•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...