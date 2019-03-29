Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores team-high 27 points in loss
Hield finished with 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 loss to the Pelicans.
Hield amassed a team-high 27 points in Thursday's loss, despite the fact he hit just one three-pointer. He has matured this season and has found ways to score the basketball without relying solely on his perimeter game. The Kings are just about done in terms of playoff basketball but Hield should continue to see big minutes on a nightly basis as they play out the season, hoping for a positive team record.
