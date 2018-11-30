Hield turned in 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in the Kings' 133-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Hield's night could have been much bigger had he enjoyed even modest success from long distance, but he came up empty from behind the arc for the first time all season. The emerging third-year wing has been one of the Kings' most improved players and has shot an impressive 47.8 percent (including 42.5 percent from three-point range) this season, so Thursday's struggles can safely be dismissed as a bump in the road. Moreover, Hield still managed to just hit double digits in the scoring column, extending his streak of doing so to 17 games.