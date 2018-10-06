Kings' Buddy Hield: Scuffles from field in preseason loss
Hield tallied seven points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during the Kings' 122-94 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.
Hield couldn't get much going with his shot, although he filled out the rest of the stat sheet nicely. The third-year guard continues to man the starting two-guard spot while Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) remains sidelined, an assignment that should extend into the regular season given the latter's projected 4-to-6-week recovery timetable. Hield averaged a solid 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 25.3 minutes across 80 games last season, and he should be in for a similar workload in the coming campaign once he returns to the second unit.
