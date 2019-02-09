Hield contributed 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Kings' 102-96 win over the Heat on Friday.

Hield was key to the Kings' furious fourth-quarter comeback, and he capped the rally by sinking a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining. The third-year wing has shot 50.0 percent in three of his past five games, and he now has a 20-game streak with multiple three-pointers. Hield has also turned in impressive work on the boards thus far in February, as he's hauled in between six and 10 boards in each of the first four games of the new month.