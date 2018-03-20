Kings' Buddy Hield: Set for spot start Monday
Hield will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Pistons, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen reports.
The Kings are going to be without usual starter Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) on Monday, which allows Hield to pick up the spot start in his place. Despite getting the promotion to the top unit, Hield likely won't see much of an uptick in playing time considering he already averaged 30 minutes over the last three games. During that three-game stretch, Hield has played extremely well, adding averages of 23.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steal.
