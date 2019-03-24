Kings' Buddy Hield: Sets season 3-point record in win
Hield totaled 25 points (9-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 112-103 win over the Suns.
With seven threes on the night, Hield broke the franchise record by netting a total of 245 3-pointers, breaking the original milestone of 240 held by Peja Stojakovic. Heild should pad that total in the final weeks as they try to stay playoff-relevant.
