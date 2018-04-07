Hield tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.

Hield's scoring total led the second unit, a customary occurrence, especially over the latter half of the season. The second-year wing hasn't posted a single-digit scoring tally since March 12, and he's now shot well over 50.0 percent in four of the last five games. He's accomplished the feat from distance in five straight, as well, helping keep his final lines robust despite a second-unit role.