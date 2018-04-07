Kings' Buddy Hield: Sharp off the bench in win
Hield tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.
Hield's scoring total led the second unit, a customary occurrence, especially over the latter half of the season. The second-year wing hasn't posted a single-digit scoring tally since March 12, and he's now shot well over 50.0 percent in four of the last five games. He's accomplished the feat from distance in five straight, as well, helping keep his final lines robust despite a second-unit role.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads second unit in scoring Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Critical contributions late in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Another strong scoring effort off bench•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Paces second unit in scoring Thursday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Pours in 16 off bench in win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....