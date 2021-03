Hield finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-13 3Pt), five boards, three assists, and two blocks in 38 minutes of a 107-96 win against Boston on Friday.

Hield pulled his three-point shooting for March back above 40 percent with his six makes in his team's dominant win. Hield gets his looks in the Kings offense, so as long as he's on the floor, he has the ability to score in a hurry. He'll face the 76ers on Saturday.