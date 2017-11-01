Kings' Buddy Hield: Shifting to reserve role Wednesday

Hield will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Celtics, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Kings made a last second change to their lineup, surprisingly starting Garrett Temple at shooting guard, while shifting Hield to a bench role. The exact reasoning behind the move is unclear, though it could temporarily mean a few less minutes for Hield. That being said, this is still likely a one-game experiment, so Hield could return to the top unit soon.