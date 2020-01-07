Hield had 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 111-98 win over the Warriors.

Hield has scored 20 or more points in six straight contests, and he is shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from deep over that span. Those numbers might not be very high, but Hield is currently making just 41.4 percent of his shots this season so any kind of improvement -- especially considering his volume -- could be encouraging. Hield will try to extend this solid run of play Tuesday at Phoenix.