Hield finished with 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3PT, 3-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss against the Rockets.

Hield hasn't topped the 10-point mark in each of his last three games, but his shooting woes are becoming a worrisome trend since Hield has made just 24.1 percent of his shots during Sacramento's last four games. That negative run must end at some point, however, and his next chance to play will come Thursday at home against the Timberwolves.