Hield and the Kings agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $94 million extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Just a few days earlier, Hield voiced his displeasure with the situation, essentially stating that he'd like to be traded if the Kings were not willing to offer him the extension he was seeking. Sacramento responded by offering Hield a contract that includes $86 million guaranteed, with an additional $8 million in reachable incentives. The deal could pay Hield as much as $106 million over the next four seasons, though Wojnaroski notes that in order for that to be the case, Hield would have to meet additional, rather-improbable incentives. Overall, the deal puts another hefty contract on the Kings' books, but the two sides will now avoid what looked to be an untenable situation as the regular season opener approaches.