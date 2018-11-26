Hield turned in 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in the Kings' 133-112 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Hield moved to shooting guard while Bogdan Bogdanovic slid into the starting lineup at small forward, and the former provided another solid performance, albeit while seeing a slight drop in overall usage. The 24-year-old's 10 shot attempts were his fewest since Oct. 23, but he still managed to drain at least 50.0 percent of them for fifth time in the last six games. Hield continues to offer strong production across the stat sheet in what has been a breakout season, and he'll look to get back to his usual level of offensive involvement versus the Clippers on Thursday.