Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid from long distance Thursday

Hield tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Although he finished with just a 40.0 percent success rate from the field, Hield was hot from three-point range, draining 60.0 percent of his shots from behind the arc. The second-year guard has turned in a trio of 12-point efforts over his five exhibitions, and his shooting percentage has started to come back after bottoming out at 18.2 percent last Sunday versus the Lakers. Hield will have one more chance for a tune-up before the regular season when the Kings tangle with the Warriors on Friday night.