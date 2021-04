Hield totaled 24 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 122-114 loss to the Suns.

Although Delon Wright is beginning to impact the action, Hield is in no danger of losing time unless his proficiency from three-point range takes a huge dip. Wright's numbers could increase on a game-by-game basis and will likely be closely correlated to Hield's success as a sharpshooter.