Hield produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Thursday's 141-119 win over the Warriors.

Although Hield remained in Sacramento after the trade deadline, the day's events may not result in a net positive for the sharpshooting guard. Hield's proficiency with the three-pointer will ensure a significant role in the offense, but he will probably be the player most affected by the acquisition of Delon Wright. Tyrese Haliburton is a rising star and De'Aaron Fox will never lose time, so it stands to reason that Wright's arrival could impact Hield the most. For Hield managers, it is a situation that warrants monitoring over the next couple of weeks.