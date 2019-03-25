Hield furnished 18 points (6-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in the Kings' 111-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Hield checked in as the Kings' top scorer on the first unit and second highest overall despite his 28.6 percent success rate from the floor. The 26-year-old remained relatively hot from distance, however, as he posted better than 40.0 percent shooting from behind the arc for the fourth consecutive contest. Hield has now taken at least 20 shot attempts overall in three straight games as well, a level of usage that would suit fantasy owners well down the stretch should it persist.