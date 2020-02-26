Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid scoring effort off bench
Hield went for 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-94 win at Golden State.
Hield has scored 15 or more points in all but two games since moving to the bench in Jan. 24, and there's no question the streaky shooting guard has embraced his new role with the second unit. Hield is averaging 20.6 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting from deep since his role in the rotation changed 13 games ago.
