Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid scoring total despite move to bench
Hield tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers.
Hield found himself back on the second unit with George Hill's (personal) return from a three-game absence, but he still managed his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort and sixth in his last seven games overall. Interestingly, the 23-year-old has actually shot no better than Thursday's 38.5 percent in any of those contests, meaning that there are plenty of points he's still leaving on the court. The second-year swingman continues to typically put up double-digit shot attempts irrespective of how he's deployed, and he's now averaging a solid 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 28.2 minutes in five January games.
