Hield notched 31 points (11-17 FG, 9-10 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 win over the Spurs.

Hield continues to make a huge impact off the bench, but the biggest area of improvement has been his shooting percentages. Since moving to the bench eight games ago, Hield has been making 52.8 percent of his shots and 51.8 percent of his three-point attempts while averaging 23.1 points in 28.5 minutes. Even though a move back to the starting five doesn't appear imminent, Hield's fantasy value doesn't look like it will be negatively impacted by playing on the second unit.