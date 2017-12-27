Kings' Buddy Hield: Starting Tuesday
Hield will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings have been without De'Aaron Fox (quad) in the backcourt over the last week or so, which allowed Bogdan Bogdanovic to start the last three games next to George Hill. However, coach Dave Joerger has opted to switch things up a bit Tuesday, with Hield getting the nod over Bogdanovic. Hield has averaged 25.3 minutes over the last three games, but could see a slight uptick in that number while working with the top unit.
