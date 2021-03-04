Hield (ankle) will start Wednesday against the Lakers but may have his minutes monitored, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 28-year-old won't have any official restrictions, but the team will keep a close eye on him Wednesday. Hield has been playing through the ankle sprain and put up 30 points Sunday against the Hornets.
