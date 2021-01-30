Hield scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Friday's win over the Raptors.

Hield followed up his 28-point performance on Wednesday with another strong effort. As has been the case all season, he primarily did his damage from three-point range and is now averaging 4.0 made threes per contest. Also notable through 18 games this season has been Hield's improved defensive stats, as he's averaging 1.0 steals per game for the first time since the 2017-2018 campaign.