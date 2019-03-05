Hield totaled 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-108 victory over New York.

Hield was magnificent Monday, scoring a team-high 28 points to go with a full line. This was a much-needed victory for the Kings but they certainly made hard work of it. It keeps them in the playoff race and they do have a couple of games extra left to play when compared to their immediate rivals. Hield is the primary focus on the offensive end and should see further big scoring nights moving forward with any defensive numbers, a welcome addition.