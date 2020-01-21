Kings' Buddy Hield: Strong all-around outing in loss
Hield finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 43 minutes Monday in the Kings' 118-113 overtime loss to the Heat.
Poor shooting from the field and three-point range aside, Hield's outing was otherwise about as good as fantasy managers could have expected from a counting-stats perspective. His contributions in three-point makes, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks all either tied or surpassed his previous best in each category in the Kings' last six games. As a result, he shouldn't be expected to come close to replicate this sort of all-around line with much regularity, though he'll remain an elite source for scoring and triples.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Offers rare defensive impact•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 16 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Downturn in playing time during win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Shooting improvements continue•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Grabs 12 boards but shoots poorly•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Helps spark late surge to victory•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...