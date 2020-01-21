Hield finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 43 minutes Monday in the Kings' 118-113 overtime loss to the Heat.

Poor shooting from the field and three-point range aside, Hield's outing was otherwise about as good as fantasy managers could have expected from a counting-stats perspective. His contributions in three-point makes, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks all either tied or surpassed his previous best in each category in the Kings' last six games. As a result, he shouldn't be expected to come close to replicate this sort of all-around line with much regularity, though he'll remain an elite source for scoring and triples.