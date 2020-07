Hield scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's scrimmage against the Clippers.

The fourth year off-guard has settled in as a major part of the Kings' backcourt, averaging a career-high 3.8 three-pointers per game before the shutdown. Hield's ability to create his own offense against potentially rusty defenders makes him a player to watch once the league resumes play.