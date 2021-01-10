Hield was held to eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes Saturday in the Kings' 125-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Kings' offseason trade that sent Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Hawks reopened a spot in the starting five for Hield, but the 28-year-old has thus far struggled to capitalize on the extra minutes he's picked up as a result. Erratic shooting is largely at the root of Hield's struggles, as he's connecting on just 34.8 percent of his attempts from the field and 33.7 percent of his attempts from three-point range. With center Richaun Holmes (ankle) sitting out Saturday's contest, the Kings moved standout rookie Tyrese Haliburton into the starting five as part of a small-ball lineup, but head coach Luke Walton left the door open for Haliburton to remain with the top unit if Holmes returns to action Monday versus the Pacers, according to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area. If Walton does decide to keep Haliburton on the top unit, Hield would presumably move into the sixth-man role, which would likely result in a downturn in playing time but an uptick in usage. Hield wouldn't necessary see a drop in fantasy value, however, as he averaged 17.9 points on 45.4 percent shooting in his 28 games as a reserve in 2019-20.