Hield scored 13 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and contributed three rebounds and three assists in the Kings' 128-115 loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Hield's struggles from distance continued, as he is now shooting just 20.7 percent from three over the last three games. Hield is a career 40.5 percent shooter from three, so expect him to get out of his slump sooner than later. During the Kings' current seven-game losing streak, Hield is averaging 15.7 points on just 37.3 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.