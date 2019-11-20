Hield scored 12 points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3PT, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 win over the Suns.

Hield registered his worst scoring output since late October, and had one of his worst performances of the season since he converted just 21.4 percent of his field goals here. This might be nothing more than a bump on the road for Hield, however, and he should remain as Sacramento's main scoring threat ahead of Friday's road matchup at Brooklyn, especially considering the absences of both De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley through injury.