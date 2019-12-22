Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles from field
Hield had eight points (3-18 FG, 2-11 3PT, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss at Memphis.
Hield has been mirred in a serious shooting slump, as he is averaging just 9.7 points while shooting 23.9 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep over his last three games. He will try to turn things around Monday in a tough matchup against the Rockets.
