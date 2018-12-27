Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss
Hield produced 11 points (4-18 FG, -6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Clippers
Hield's wheelhouse is usually his shooting from beyond the arc, but he couldn't get anything going in that department, as he laid a goose-egg in six attempts from long-range, That showing had an adverse effect on his overall field-goal percentage, as he only shot 22.2 percent overall. Hield's output has been fairly impressive in a starting role, and he's only produced one single-digit scoring total this season. Next to De'Aaron Fox, the 25-year-old Oklahoma product is arguably the team's best source of production, and most fantasy formats should consider him as a viable mid-range target as long he retains his starting role.
