Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss Saturday
Hield produced 12 points (3-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Saturday's 101-86 loss to the Lakers.
Hield couldn't get anything going on Saturday, as he converted only 17.6 percent of his shots and went 1-for-6 from 3-point range. He played well below his season average of 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. That kind of output has given Hield a permanent spot n the starting five. He hopes to right the ship when the Kings meet the Spurs on Monday.
