Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss
Hield managed seven points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.
Hield couldn't get the shot to drop much Monday while starting at two-guard, and he's now just 5-for-22 from the field over his last two exhibitions. Despite the recent struggles, the 23-year-old is expected to get as much run as he can handle on a rebuilding Kings squad, making him a potentially prolific source of scoring and three-pointers, as well as a decent supplier of rebounds and assists.
