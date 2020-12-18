Hield posted 11 points (3-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal over 30 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 113-109 preseason loss against the Warriors.

It remains to be seen whether Hield will be a starter once the regular season begins, as the addition of Tyrese Haliburton might steal minutes away from him, but he should still be treated as a reliable scorer regardless of his role moving forward -- Hield has found ways to produce both as a starter and off the bench in the past. He averaged 19.2 points per game last season while starting just 44 of 72 games.