Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot to close out preseason
Hield posted six points (2-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.
It was another rough shooting night for the second-year guard, who managed no better than Thursday's 40.0 percent success rate from the field in any of his six exhibitions. Hield is still slated to open the season as the starting small forward, but given how scoring-heavy his production can be, he'll have to step up his offensive game significantly to keep a hold of the job.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid from long distance Thursday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Another 12-point effort in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 12 points Monday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Out Thursday vs. Mavericks•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Puts up career-high 30 points Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...