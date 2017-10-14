Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot to close out preseason

Hield posted six points (2-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.

It was another rough shooting night for the second-year guard, who managed no better than Thursday's 40.0 percent success rate from the field in any of his six exhibitions. Hield is still slated to open the season as the starting small forward, but given how scoring-heavy his production can be, he'll have to step up his offensive game significantly to keep a hold of the job.