Hield scored 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3PT, 0-1 FT) and added four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 loss to Detroit.

Hield put up only 14 points for the second time in his last three games, his lowest totals since he scored 10 Dec. 23 against the Rockets. The Oklahoma product has been particularly cold from three-point range of late, making just 16 of his 57 attempts from beyond the arc, or 28.1 percent over his last six games.