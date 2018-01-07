Kings' Buddy Hield: Successful in starting five Saturday

Hield posted 15 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.

Hield continues to shuffle between the first unit and bench, and he's managed the ongoing changes fairly well. The second-year wing has posted double-digit scoring totals in five of the last seven contests and managed to do so while considerably struggling with his shot in some of those games. Hield has posted a sub-40 percent success rate from the floor in three of those outings, but his typically strong work from behind the arc (49.5 percent shooting from three-point range in his last 20 games) often helps him maximize the buckets he does drain. He remains most valued for his contributions in scoring categories, although he's also shown the ability to generate serviceable numbers on the boards when deployed at small forward.