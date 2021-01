Hield and the Kings will not play Sunday and Monday against the Grizzlies after the games were postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Friday's game against the Knicks will go on as scheduled, but the Kings' Sunday-Monday back-to-back has been nixed due to COVID-19 issues within the Grizzlies. For now, what would've been a four-game Week 6 for Sacramento is down to three games.