Kings' Buddy Hield: Takes over late in victory
Hield amassed 23 points (9-24 FG, 5-14 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 victory over the Thunder.
Hield nailed a couple of crucial buckets late Wednesday, helping the Kings to an exciting victory. Hield has been better over the past couple of weeks, putting up top-30 numbers over his last six games. His value is typically reliant on the scoring and his efficiency factors into that on a regular basis. This is probably one of many high-points for Hield and so you could try and sell high or simply hold and roll with the punches.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Strong shooting night Monday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Tops 20-point plateau once again•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 23 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Extends impressive scoring streak•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Drops 22 points and four dimes•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Career-best scoring performance•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.