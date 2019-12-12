Hield amassed 23 points (9-24 FG, 5-14 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 victory over the Thunder.

Hield nailed a couple of crucial buckets late Wednesday, helping the Kings to an exciting victory. Hield has been better over the past couple of weeks, putting up top-30 numbers over his last six games. His value is typically reliant on the scoring and his efficiency factors into that on a regular basis. This is probably one of many high-points for Hield and so you could try and sell high or simply hold and roll with the punches.