Hield defeated the Suns' Devin Booker, 27-26, Saturday in the final round of the Mountain Dew 3-Point Shootout at All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

The competition went down to Hield's 108th and final attempt of the night, with the Kings sharpshooter sinking his last shot to claim a narrow win over Booker. Hield earned his spot in the All-Star event by knocking down a career-high 3.8 triples per game at a 38.5 percent clip through his 54 appearances so far this season.