Hield registered 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.

Hield continues to serve as a consistent source of offense off the bench on the majority of nights, as he's now posted seven double-digit efforts in the last eight games. The 24-year-old has drained multiple threes in three straight contests as well, and his ability to put up solid scoring numbers in relatively modest minute totals keeps him relevant across all formats.