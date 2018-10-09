Hield supplied 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during the Kings' 132-100 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Monday.

Hield led the Kings in scoring with a lights-out shooting effort, making up for a rough night from the field last Friday versus the Warriors when he drained just three of 12 attempts. The third-year guard should continue in a high-usage second-unit role this season, and he'll likely open the season as the starting shooting guard while Bogdan Bogdanovic completes his recovery from a knee injury.